Brand New Phillies Star Bryce Harper: "We Want to Bring a Title Back to D.C."

The Philadelphia Phillies won the Bryce Harper sweepstakes and will pay him $330 million over the course of the next 13 years to play baseball. The team showed its excitement about the future by holding and introductory press conference today on top of a dugout. Everything was going according to plan until Harper had a slip of the tongue.

Bryce Harper while officially being introduced as the newest member of the Philadelphia Phillies says he wants to bring a title back to D.C. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/ynkxUQytBx — Alamo_on_the_rise (@AlamoOnTheRise) March 2, 2019

“We want to bring a title back to D.C.” is not what any Phillies fan wants to hear.

One can forgive Harper for the mixup. Surely the past few days have been a whirlwind. And speaking from spring training, well, everything sort of looks the same.

At the same time, it’s easy to see how a particularly pessimistic person would take this as a bad omen.

Thankfully, this gaffe will be scrubbed from the internet overnight and no one will remember it. Right? Right?