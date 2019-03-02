D.K. Metcalf Is Also Really Fast on Top of Being Made of Muscle

D.K. Metcalf already made waves by having less than 2% body fat and by looking like he was created in a laboratory. You can also now add that he is freakishly fast for his size as well. Metcalf ran an unofficial 4.33 at the NFL Combine today.

4.33 in the 40 for DK Metcalf. 😲 pic.twitter.com/YS7Zw06FyE — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 2, 2019

Metcalf checks in at nearly 6’4″ and over 230 pounds, and set a Combine record for wide receiver wing span. By size, he is comparable to physical receiving terrors like Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson. He finished with 26 catches last year in 7 games before injuring his neck in mid-October. He appears to be recovered.