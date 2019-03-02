MLS Season Starts Today: Schedule and How to Watch Online

Major League Soccer 2019 begins today and ESPN+ will be carrying all of the out of market games for your hometown team. Below is this weekend’s schedule along with links to stream the games.

MLS Week 1 schedule

Saturday, March 2

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC, 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Columbus Crew SC vs. New York Red Bulls, 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution, 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United FC, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Can I watch MLS on ESPN+ 1 for free?

If you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+, you can! ESPN offers a seven-day free trial when you sign up for a subscription, so you can subscribe now and immediately cancel after the event if you want. Get your free trial here.

How much does ESPN+ cost?

A monthly subscription costs $4.99 per month. If you’re a die-hard MLS fan ESPN+ will be carrying all the out of market MLS games online. The subscription is pretty loaded.

How do I watch ESPN+?

If you’re streaming via a computer, you can access ESPN+ streams via WatchESPN. From a mobile device, ESPN+ content will be included in the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

You can also watch ESPN on a number of home devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku devices and Samsung Smart TVs.

