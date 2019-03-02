LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire: Game Preview, How to Watch MLS Season Opener Online, TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time

The Major League Soccer season returns after a four-month hiatus on Saturday and the Los Angeles Galaxy welcome the Chicago Fire to Dignity Health Sports Park for their opener. The Galaxy finished seventh in the Western Conference last season and will look to put that underwhelming campaign in the past with a Day 1 win over Chicago.

Here’s how you can stream the match and what to know:

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your 7-day free trial

Two of world football’s elder statesmen will face off as Galaxy poster child Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, prepares to welcome Chicago leader Bastian Schweinsteiger to Carson, California.

Schweinsteiger joined the Fire in March 2017 before Ibrahimovic moved to MLS one year later—both from Premier League kingpins Manchester United. The latter scored 22 times in his first 27 MLS appearances and will hope to mimic that contribution in his second season in Los Angeles.

The Galaxy have beaten Chicago in each of their last 10 meetings, and the Fire will look to capitalize on the fact their last victory over this opponent came at Dignity Health Sports Park (August 2010).

They’ve since traveled to the venue on four occasions and have lost in three of those. They drew 2-2 away to the Galaxy in May 2017 after scoring twice in the opening 16 minutes only to concede two second-half goals.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto will get his first experience as an MLS manager on Saturday after he was hired by the club in January. The 45-year-old former Boca Juniors coach played for three years with Columbus Crew during his playing days, where he won the 2008 MLS Cup.

Veljko Paunović is now in his fifth season at the helm of the Fire and hopes a surprise result in L.A. on Saturday will help improve upon last season’s 10th-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

Ibrahimovic returns to action for the L.A. Galaxy and will be keen to aid his side in getting their 2019 season started in the right fashion. You can watch every major MLS game live on fuboTV – sign up for a free trial.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.