Manchester United vs Southhampton: Preview, Live Stream, How to Watch Premier League Online, US TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester United is surging up the English Premier League table, having won nine matches out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first eleven. The former late-game talisman is undefeated and has brought Man United from the brink of disaster to top-four contention. Southhampton, meanwhile, is struggling to stay above the relegation zone, and need a good result every step of the way.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Southhampton

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your 7-day free trial)

Man U: The Red Devils have taken Solskjaer’s advice to heart, and their recent results have proven it. His guidance to Marcus Rashford – not to panic in the box and take his time with shots – has paid dividends in the form of four goals since the new year. Romelu Lukaku is finally back on the scoresheet, Victor Lindelof is looking like a world-class defender, and Anthony Martial has his swagger back.

Despite a crushing 2-0 defeat at the hands of PSG in the Champions League, United have held strong with a 2-0 against Chelsea in the FA Cup, a 0-0 draw against league leaders Liverpool last weekend, and a 3-1 romp against Crystal Palace this mid-week.

Despite the club being hit with the injury bug, Manchester United keeps finding a way. The three first-half substitutions against Liverpool were surely the low-point, they managed to keep the Reds’ scintillating front-three in check.

Southhampton: Incidentally, Southhampton found similar form when they rounded the new year, with their lone loss coming a week ago against Arsenal. Although five of their ten were draws, points are points, and everything helps when you’re struggling to keep your neck above water. Unfortunately for them, leading goal-scorer Danny Ings may be sidelined with an injury knock that kept him out of practice.

