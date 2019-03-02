Video: Roy Williams Collapses, Helped to Locker Room

A scary moment occurred during the North Carolina and Clemson game when Tar Heels’ head coach Roy Williams collapsed near the bench. Williams was helped back to the locker room. As several have noted, Williams has a history of vertigo.
