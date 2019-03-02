NCAAB USA Today Sports

Video: Roy Williams Collapses, Helped to Locker Room

Video: Roy Williams Collapses, Helped to Locker Room

NCAAB

Video: Roy Williams Collapses, Helped to Locker Room

By 40 minutes ago

By: |

A scary moment occurred during the North Carolina and Clemson game when Tar Heels’ head coach Roy Williams collapsed near the bench. Williams was helped back to the locker room. As several have noted, Williams has a history of vertigo.

, , NCAAB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home