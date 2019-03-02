Seattle Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati: Game Preview, How to Watch MLS Season Opener Online, TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time

Welcome back, Major League Soccer! It’s more and more fun to watch the American soccer league with each new season, and this might just be the best one yet. We have more teams than ever, plenty of young talent (both playing and coaching) across the league, and the promise of a very fun eight months of soccer. And the first high-profile matchup features 2016 MLS Cup Champions Seattle Sounders against the league’s newest expansion team, FC Cincinnati, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Here’s how you can stream the match and what to know:

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati

Date : Saturday, Mar. 2

Time : 10 pm ET

TV Channel : FS1

Live Stream : fuboTV ( start your 7-day free trial )

FC Cincinnati: Let’s start with the newcomers: FC Cincinnati start their life in MLS with a surprising team-building philosophy focused on a very strong defense and very few attacking options. Fanendo Adi will be the team’s best hope for a double-digit goalscorer, but having veteran MLS defenders like Kendall Waston and Greg Garza could make FC Cincinnati one of the most difficult teams in the league to beat — which is already a big deal for a first-year team.

Seattle: The Sounders will have much higher expectations — their spectacular performance in the second half of last season earned them a playoff run that ended in penalty kicks against the Portland Timbers. This will give the fans in Seattle a lot of hope for what’s to come in 2019. The team is pretty much the same as it was last season, and strikers Raul Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris will have a full campaign to show their worth and lead the Sounders to what could be a Supporters’ Shield season.

The Sounders are favorites to win their season opener at home, but Cincinnati’s defense and the excitement of playing their first ever MLS game may give them a famous result. And you can this and other marquee MLS matchups all season long with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free trial.

