The sports world was in shock this week when it was announced Jason Witten would be leaving broadcasting to return to the NFL. Surely, he won’t be the last to do that, but don’t expect the next one to be Steve Smith. While on the combine coverage today, Smith was asked if he could make a return and his answer contained a little shot at Witten:

Steve Smith clowning on Witten during the #NFLCombine …. "I'm actually good on TV" 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mSUoOWLS7G — #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) March 2, 2019

I mean, he is not wrong. He is good on television.