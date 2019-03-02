USA vs. England: Match Preview, SheBelieves Cup Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel, How to Watch USWNT Online

The United States can claim top spot in the 2019 SheBelieves Cup standings on Saturday if they can get the better of England, the only team that managed to take three points on opening day. The competition moves to the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee as Jill Kelly’s women seek to improve on their opening 2-2 draw against Japan and get their first victory of the tournament.

Here’s how you can stream the match and what to know:

US Women’s National Team vs England

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV Channel: FOX

England: England, ranked No. 8 in the world, don’t look like accommodating opponents, however, after the 2018 runners-up got their competition up and running with a 2-1 comeback victory over Brazil. Arsenal’s Beth Mead, 23, put the finishing touches on their revival after Andressa Alves’ 16th-minute penalty put the Selecao ahead.

England lost 2-0 to Sweden in November during their Autumn series of friendlies, and coach Phil Neville will be relieved that loss wasn’t the beginning of a trend for his side.

Neville is coaching in a SheBelieves Cup campaign for the second time in his career, but he’ll be wary of last year’s fast start and eventual fall if he’s superstitious. The Lionesses began the 2018 contest by beating France 4-1, but their tournament went from bad to worse as they drew with Germany before signing off with a 1-0 defeat to the U.S.

USA: Title-defending USWNT were twice pegged back despite goals from Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, a struggle to find daylight in a result that some might point towards rustiness.

The top-ranked team in the world got off to a sluggish start at this year's SheBelieves Cup but can restore some order by beating standings leaders England in Nashville on Saturday.

