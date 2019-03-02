NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: NFL Combine Radio Row is the Most Exciting Place on Earth

The NFL Combine continues today in Indianapolis and the big football thinkers will be on hand to weigh, measure, and give the ol’ Eye Test. Could anything be more exciting?

And before you answer, consider the pure electricity of radio row.

This is why the NFL is — and always will be — king of the sports.

For those of us unable to be there this morning, clips like these are a gut punch. Incredibly tough to miss out on such atmosphere.

On a serious note, there’s an important lesson here. The early bird gets the scoop. Big-time journalists show up well before everyone else. Basic, first-day stuff.

