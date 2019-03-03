Roundup: New Michael Jackson Documentary "Finding Neverland" Will Make You Sick; Celtics Continue Losing; & 700-Pound Alligator Killed

//instagram.com/p/BubwX2iAflQ

Hailey Clauson, a model … 13-foot, 700-pound alligator killed in Georgia … “Taxing Uber and Lyft rides is L.A. County’s latest idea to free up congested roads” … China’s economic slowdown, and the impacts on that side of the world … “GOP senators fuming over Trump comments on Warmbier” … someone named Jordyn Woods is a friend of the Kardashians and says she didn’t have sex with Tristan Thompson … “VW Desperately Needs to Make a GTI Wagon” … creator of True Detective really butchered season three, and it’s clear he wanted an ambiguous ending like the Sopranos to keep people talking … “Police called to check on cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO” …

The Lakers can blame LeBron and Luke Walton for missing the playoffs. Also: Why Kyler Murray will be the #1 pick, Bryce Harper made a bad decision, & my story about Antonio Brown. [Fox Sports Radio]

Ravens running back Alex Collins was waived Friday after he was in a car accident. Collins, 24, crashed his car into a tree and was asleep at the wheel. He’s facing gun and marijuana charges. Then police checked his house and found two rifles, ammo and marijuana. [Sun]

The new Michael Jackson documentary, “Find Neverland” is something I don’t think I can watch. What is detailed here is so sick, I’m not sure I could stomach watching it. [NYT]

Rick Barnes nabbed a 5-star recruit for Tennessee, and the Vols future is bright. [24/7 Sports]

“Another horse dies at Santa Anita during third race on Saturday.” [LA Times]

If these are your two options to win back the White House, Democrats, which way are you leaning? “The first is to win back the “blue wall” states Mr. Trump snatched away in 2016—Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. This approach would require a candidate moderate enough to appeal to rural and working-class voters. The second strategy is to target the Southern and Sunbelt states—North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Texas—where the longstanding Republican advantage is narrow or eroding.” [WSJ]

“Rapper Young Dolph has $500,000 in jewelry stolen from car at Georgia Cracker Barrel.” [ABC News]

Big interview with Bob Costas which doesn’t really say much, and the author got all huffy about the NFL, but not question about Costas and MLB having its head in the sand during the steroid era. [New Yorker]

Here is a cute dog video. Happy Monday.

A group of teenagers brilliantly transformed nearby fencing into a makeshift safety net to rescue an 8-year-old boy dangling from a ski lift. pic.twitter.com/VpnJFm16za — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 1, 2019

Smart kids!

Can’t tell if I want to see Stockholm or not. Probably can’t take the kids.