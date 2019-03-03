Michigan vs. Maryland: Game Preview, TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time

Welcome to March! The best 30 days of the college basketball calendar are finally upon us, and the best teams in the country are fighting for the best possible positions ahead of the NCAA Tournament. A huge Big Ten matchup takes place on Sunday afternoon when #9 Michigan face off against #17 Maryland at the Xfinity Center.

Here’s how you can stream the match and what to know:

How to Watch Michigan vs. Maryland

Date : Sunday, March 3rd

Time : 3:30 pm ET

TV Channel : CBS

Live Stream : fuboTV ( watch for free )

Michigan: The Wolverines (25-4, 14-4) come into this one with a small, yet realistic chance to win the Big Ten Conference but must get a win against the Terrapins. Michigan dominated the first game between them two weeks ago at Ann Arbor, and they’ll be looking for the same type of performance to get the victory in this one. The problem for Michigan is they haven’t won a road game against a Big Ten team with a winning record this season, and the loss at Michigan State last weekend was just another heartbreaking result away from home.

Maryland: The Terps (21-8, 12-6) are yet to lose at home in 2019 and will be looking to not only avenge the loss to Michigan but also recover from a bad defeat away to Penn State. Guard Anthony Cowan and forward Bruno Fernando lead the team in points and rebounds, respectively, and the two need to bring their A-game to help the Terps get a big win and destroy Michigan’s title hopes.

In order to get a big road win the Wolverines need to repeat the formula they used to win the first matchup: dominate on the glass, take care of the ball and make it as tough as possible on the Terps’ two stars: Jon Teske has the size and strength to limit Fernando’s impact inside, and Zavier Simpson can be a terror for Cowan with his defense.

This will most likely be a close game and Maryland will be determined to right the wrongs from previous weeks, but Michigan really needs to win and will bring the urgency. You can catch this game and more College Basketball – including all of the NCAA Tournament – live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free trial.

