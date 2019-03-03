Nick Foles Reportedly Expected to Sign with the Jaguars

According to Les Bowen of Philly.com, Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars once the free agency period begins on March 13. And surprisingly, the report states he doesn’t have a ton of options:

“A market for Nick Foles outside of Jacksonville has not developed, and though nothing is certain until it is official, the Jaguars absolutely expect to sign Foles, sources said. They have been working on the structure of a contract, as the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported. As McLane also reported, it might not place Foles among the league’s highest-paid QBs, since the Jags appear to be the only bidder.”

If this indeed comes to reality, the Jaguars will be getting the consensus best quarterback on the market and a clear upgrade over Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler. With that said, this does not guarantee to solve all the team’s issues. There is a reason there are not more suitors for Foles. Despite back-to-back momentum-changing runs with the Eagles, including a Super Bowl victory, Foles has had an up-and-down career. There is plenty of evidence that suggests his game will not successfully translate to other systems.

As for Foles’ side of the story, he will be entering a locker room that was amongst the most disappointing last year. This included Jalen Ramsey who just kept on talking even as the team began to fade into irrelevance by midseason. Just one season after almost making the Super Bowl with the best defense in the NFL, the Jaguars declined all the way to a 5-11 record. If the fan base expects Foles to bring them back to where they were in that AFC Championship Game, he may quickly miss his days in Philadelphia with Doug Pederson, where many believed he was a better option than Carson Wentz.