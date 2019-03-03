Pennzoil 400: Race Preview, How to Watch NASCAR Online, Live Stream, Start Time

NASCAR continues with Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 following up the recent Daytona 500 to get the season off with a bang. The favorites – Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch – are no strangers to this race but have plenty of others to contend with.

Pennzoil 400

Race Start Time: 3:30 pm ET

Date: Sunday, March 3

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your 7-day free trial)

The flat track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway should provide a reliable surface for the favorites. After a 26th-place finish at Dayton, Harvick will be itching to prove that his performance at Daytona Duels and Atlanta were not a fluke – not that racing experts thought so, anyway. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch would surely like to follow up his second-place finish at Daytona with a win here in Las Vegas.

Harvick won last year’s 267-lap race, but defending one’s crown is always difficult in NASCAR, particularly with stiff competition from veterans and new-comers alike. Ryan Blaney, only 25, was the pole-racer last season for the same race and would love to capture his first major win. Joey Logano, aka “Sliced Bread” will try to regain his form from his early days when he became the youngest driver to win the Nationwide Series and the second-youngest to win the Dayton 500.

