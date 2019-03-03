Everton vs. Liverpool: Match Preview, Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, How to Watch Premier League Online,

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Everton on Sunday hoping to complete a league double over their derby rivals for the second time in three seasons. The Reds sit one point clear of Manchester City at the summit of the English top flight and are unbeaten in eight traveling to Goodison Park, but Everton will relish the idea of raining on their parade.

Here’s how you can stream the match and what to know:

Everton vs. Liverpool

Date: Sunday, March 3

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England

TV Channel: NBCSN

Everton: Marco Silva’s side snapped a three-loss streak to beat Cardiff City 2-0 in the Welsh capital on Tuesday, a victory that pushed them above West Ham into ninth place.

But that still leaves Everton eight places and 33 points worse off than their arch-nemesis, not to mention the Blues have lost 12 Premier League matches this season to Liverpool’s one.

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp’s side is unbeaten in their last 18 meetings with Everton in all competitions, a record that dates back to the Toffees’ last home win over their old foe in October 2010. Liverpool has beaten Everton on their own turf just twice in that span, however, drawing five times.

What doesn’t bode well for Sunday’s hosts is the fact they haven’t managed to find the back of the net in either of their last two clashes against the Reds at Goodison Park. They drew 0-0 at the venue in April 2018 and fell victim to a 90th-minute Sadio Mane decider in December 2016.

This fixture has shown a recent trend in late winners, too. Divock Origi struck at the death to decide their last encounter at Anfield two months ago, while Virgil van Dijk scored a headed winner on his Liverpool debut in January 2018.

Dejan Lovren is still an injury concern for Liverpool and looks likely to remain sidelined alongside defensive comrade Joe Gomez, while Everton will be without the services of Leighton Baines.

Liverpool has the Premier League summit to motivate them for Sunday's derby duel, but a win could also see the Reds double Everton's points tally for extra bragging rights on Merseyside.

