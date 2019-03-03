VIDEO: Yomif Kejelcha Runs World Record Indoor Mile

Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia ran a world record 3:47.01 indoor mile today at Boston University. The previous record stood for 21 years; in 1997, Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco did it in 3:48.45. What is particularly striking about this video is that it did not look like this was even particularly straining for Kejelcha. It is emasculating to me when someone runs gracefully by me on the sidewalk — showing no apparent discomfort while setting a new world record is a whole other stratosphere of flex.
