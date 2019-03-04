Personalized Video Message from Antonio Brown Worth Every Penny

NFL USA Today Sports

Cameo.com is a place where normal people can have their favorite celebrities record personalized video messages. It makes a great gift. Think of all the people you love. Now think of them receiving a brief message from a big-name sports or entertainment star. Warm, fuzzy smiles, right?

Antonio Brown is an option. Perhaps the best option. Here’s his latest effort.

Those of you wondering why he didn’t try a second take are exposing that you know nothing about the content game. Anyone can record a shoutout. It takes special talent to create a conversation piece.

