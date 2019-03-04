Personalized Video Message from Antonio Brown Worth Every Penny

Cameo.com is a place where normal people can have their favorite celebrities record personalized video messages. It makes a great gift. Think of all the people you love. Now think of them receiving a brief message from a big-name sports or entertainment star. Warm, fuzzy smiles, right?

Antonio Brown is an option. Perhaps the best option. Here’s his latest effort.

Antonio Brown has joined the website Cameo and is asking for $500 per video he films for you. Below is an example they're using. #Steelers "I hear it's your second anniversary…….wedding…" has me dying. pic.twitter.com/sAwb3syDPx — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) March 4, 2019

Those of you wondering why he didn’t try a second take are exposing that you know nothing about the content game. Anyone can record a shoutout. It takes special talent to create a conversation piece.