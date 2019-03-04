4 Trade Destinations for Josh Rosen

With the increasing buzz that the Arizona Cardinals will select Kyler Murray first overall, it is beginning to feel more and more likely Josh Rosen will be traded. And according to Peter King, a third-round pick is what Rosen’s trade value is, though all it takes is one team to pay more.

Here are the four teams that should make the move for Josh Rosen:

Washington Redskins

If you are looking for betting advice, look no further. The Redskins are reportedly the most likely trade destinations for Rosen. With Alex Smith’s unfortunately uncertain future, taking a chance on Rosen is the team’s best option. Even with a less-than-flashy cast of characters, the always inconsistent NFC East will give Washington every chance to win it over the next few years if they can get their quarterback right. Rosen is a better option than what they can get in the draft and the 46th overall pick should be dangled for him.