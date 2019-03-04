Mississippi State DB Modeled His Game After Bobby Boucher

Mississippi State safety John Abram is known to be one of the hardest-hitting players in the SEC, but he didn’t get that way by watching Steve Atwater or Sean Taylor.

He got that way by watching The Waterboy.

Mississippi State DB John Abram on his rep as a hard hitter: "My mom used to tell me 'If you're not hitting like Bobby Bouchet, you're not hitting'." @AdamSandler#NFLCombine — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) March 3, 2019

It would be hard not to find inspiration in Boucher, a socially hopeless waterboy who uses his pent-up frustrations to become perhaps the most feared linebacker in fictional football history.

Unlike Boucher, who was doing this stuff in 1998, Abram has to fit his game around highly restrictive modern rules about when, where, and how well you’re allowed to make a tackle.

It makes feats like these all the more impressive.