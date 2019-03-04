Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Having the Time of Their Lives on a Boat

Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, and Eric and Jessie Decker spent the weekend in Cabo San Lucas basking in the warm sun and creating content for the people. This is what they do best: play football and entertain a nation.

Anyone questioning Gronkowski’s commitment to returning to the NFL should take notice of how he’s keeping himself in tip-top shape during the offseason.

This is a classic drill for tight ends entertaining the notion of lining up behind center in the future. It is also what not to show apprehensive parents as their high schoolers are about to embark on a Spring Break trip.

[Busted Coverage]