The Thirty Biggest Bubble Games This Week

March Madness will pick up this week. Conference tournament action kicks in later this week, and for some big conference teams, the opportunities are shrinking and the fight for the tournament coming into focus. Here is a chronological rundown of the games you will want to monitor for life near the bubble–or how teams can get off it and into the field.

MONDAY

TCU vs. Kansas State, 9 pm

Texas at Texas Tech, 9 pm

The Big 12’s logjam of teams kicks off our bubble week. Texas needs to avoid an 0-2 week and they are in. A win at Texas Tech would lock it up. TCU meanwhile has lost five of six. They could really use this one at home. Should be a great night as the top teams are battling for the conference lead and while the others battle for a NCAA Tournament spot.

TUESDAY

Xavier at Butler, 6 pm

VCU at George Mason, 7:30 pm

Minnesota vs. Purdue, 8 pm

Alabama vs. Auburn, 9 pm

Oklahoma vs. Kansas, 9 pm

Utah State at Colorado State, 9 pm

Xavier is on the outside right now, but a 5-game winning streak still has them alive. If they can close out this week with two wins to get to 18-13, 10-8 in the Big East they will be in the mix. VCU just needs to win to give them some margin of error in the Atlantic 10 tourney. Minnesota can lock up a bid with a huge home win, or stay very much in trouble. Alabama also needs a big home win. Oklahoma is playing to lock up a bid; they just cannot lose both this week to fall to 6-12 in conference, and then go lose the Big 12 tourney opener. Utah State needs to win to follow-up their big victory over Nevada, and they are likely in if they do that and then reach the MWC semi (would give them 26 wins).

WEDNESDAY

Seton Hall vs. Marquette, 6:30 pm

Florida vs. LSU, 7 pm

Clemson at Notre Dame, 9 pm

Ohio State at Northwestern, 9 pm

Georgetown at DePaul, 8:30 pm

Creighton vs. Providence, 8 pm

The Big East Bubble continues on Wednesday. Seton Hall is right on it and needs to win at home in a big spot against the suddenly faltering Golden Eagles. Creighton is coming off that big win over Marquette and back in the bubble mix, and needs to not give it back with a home loss. Georgetown needs to win out. Florida is likely in but would remove all doubt with a big home win over LSU. Clemson needs to win out. Ohio State is probably in but can remove all doubt by getting their 19th win.

THURSDAY

UCF vs. Cincinnati, 7 pm

Temple at Connecticut, 7 pm

Indiana at Illinois, 8 pm

The American Conference takes over on Thursday. UCF may have already locked up a spot, but beating Cincinnati at home would remove all doubt. Temple needs every win down the stretch. Then we get Indiana, who is back in the bubble mix, but must win the last two games to get to 17-14, 8-12 in the Big Ten. Winning at Illinois won’t be easy for the inconsistent Hoosiers.

FRIDAY

Minnesota at Maryland, 7 pm

Belmont vs. semifinal opponent, OVC Tourney, 8 pm

Minnesota may be in great shape, or they may be desperate if they lose at home to Purdue earlier in the week. If Minnesota falls to 0-2 this week they will be needing major help. Belmont, meanwhile, begins OVC Tournament action in the semis, and a win has them with a great at-large case heading into a potential showdown with Murray State.

SATURDAY

Seton Hall vs. Villanova, 12 pm

Clemson vs. Syracuse, 12 pm

TCU at Texas, 12 pm

Atlantic Sun Final, if Lipscomb vs. Liberty, 3 pm

Georgetown at Marquette, 3:30 pm

Temple vs. UCF, 4 pm

Arizona State at Arizona, 4 pm

Xavier vs. St. John’s, 5 pm

Oklahoma at Kansas State, 6 pm

Alabama at Arkansas, 6 pm

OVC Final, Belmont versus Murray State (?) 8 pm

Seton Hall gets the second of their home games this week against the Big East leaders, so it’s opportunity but also danger time. Clemson needs good wins, and would need to beat Syracuse at home to stay right on the bubble. TCU and Texas could be a massive game. Temple will need to beat UCF to have any chance at an at-large. Arizona State is squarely on the bubble and any loss could hurt. Xavier can swing things in a big way in the Big East with another road win at St. John’s. Meanwhile, for other bubble teams, a Murray State close win over Belmont is the worst possible outcome as Belmont has a legitimate case. Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Sun, Lipscomb losing in the final to Liberty would also be danger. You don’t want to be, say, TCU sitting on the bubble when Lipscomb won in Fort Worth earlier this season.