Tiger Woods Withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational with Neck Strain

SOUND THE ALARMS!

Tiger Woods, who just skipped the Honda Classic after finishing T10 at the WGC-Mexico Championship, has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Tiger released the news on Twitter:

1) Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I'm forced to withdraw from the API. I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 4, 2019

2) I'd like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I'm disappointed to miss it. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 4, 2019

With only the Players Championship, Valspar Championship WGC-Dell Match Play, and Valero Texas Open left before the Masters, Tiger will have to decide which events to skip to obviously avoid any further aggravation to his neck.

I imagine we’ll see him at the Players, and Valspar, but I’m not sure about the other two. He will want to be well rested heading into Augusta.