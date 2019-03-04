Golf USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods Withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational with Neck Strain

Tiger Woods, who just skipped the Honda Classic after finishing T10 at the WGC-Mexico Championship, has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Tiger released the news on Twitter:

With only the Players Championship, Valspar Championship WGC-Dell Match Play, and Valero Texas Open left before the Masters, Tiger will have to decide which events to skip to obviously avoid any further aggravation to his neck.

I imagine we’ll see him at the Players, and Valspar, but I’m not sure about the other two. He will want to be well rested heading into Augusta.

