Tiger Woods Withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational with Neck Strain

Tiger Woods, who just skipped the Honda Classic after finishing T10 at the WGC-Mexico Championship, has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
Tiger released the news on Twitter:
With only the Players Championship, Valspar Championship WGC-Dell Match Play, and Valero Texas Open left before the Masters, Tiger will have to decide which events to skip to obviously avoid any further aggravation to his neck.
I imagine we’ll see him at the Players, and Valspar, but I’m not sure about the other two. He will want to be well rested heading into Augusta.
