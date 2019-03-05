Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Champions League Match Preview, Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will have to overcome a three-goal deficit when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday if they’re to have a hope of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Both teams have lost form of late, and Tottenham’s 3-0 result against Dortmund in their last-16 first leg (Feb. 13) stands as their most recent victory traveling to the Westfalenstadion.

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Westfalenstadion (Signal Iduna Park), Dortmund, Germany

TV Channel: Galavision

Galavision

Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino’s side has since lost to Burnley and Chelsea before drawing 1-1 in Saturday’s north London derby, a rut the manager said has ended their Premier League title challenge.

Harry Kane has scored two goals in his three matches since returning from injury in what’s been a rare positive amid their sour patch. The England striker missed the first portion of this round-of-16 tie and will look to prove the difference in seeing out their triumph in Germany.

It helps Tottenham’s case that Kane, 25, has scored three goals in three meetings with Dortmund, who have never overturned a three-goal disadvantage.

Dortmund: Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji was also absent through injury for the opening leg, and the Switzerland international will provide a welcome buffer for Favre’s back line.

Dortmund counterpart Lucien Favre has been frustrated to see the Black and Yellows win once in their last seven while keeping just a sole clean sheet in their previous eight outings. That dip has let Bayern Munich back into the Bundesliga title race, now level on points at the summit.

Advancement in the Champions League could mean the difference between smiles and tears for either of these sides come May, but Dortmund must achieve a club-first to book their berth in the quarters.

Tottenham is looking to reach the Champions League's last eight for just the second time in their history, while Dortmund is targeting their fourth quarter-final spot in the past eight seasons.

