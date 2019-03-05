Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Game Preview, Live Stream, How to Watch NBA Online, TV Channel, Start Time

The NBA season continues on Tuesday night with a possible preview of the NBA Finals as the 38-26 Boston Celtics visit the 44-19 Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The defending champions might be missing some key rotation pieces, while Boston is healthy for the first time in a while and could use this game as a turning point in what’s been a very inconsistent season so far.

Here’s how you can stream the match and what to know:

Celtics at Warriors

Date : Tuesday, Mar. 5

Time : 10:30 PM ET

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California

Oracle Arena, Oakland, California TV Channel : TNT

Live Stream : fuboTV

Celtics: The Celtics start a long Western Conference road trip, which might just be what this team needs: many days of travel where the players can’t escape each other’s presence for too long and improving the chemistry is the only alternative. The loss to the Houston Rockets at home on Sunday was another painful reminder that what started as a very promising season for a very talented team could end in disaster for Boston, so Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and the rest of this stacked roster will be looking for a big win at Oracle to start a positive run of results and attitude that could lead them down a path of title contention.

Warriors: For the champions, this is also a big game. Facing one of the top teams in the league always gives the Warriors a reason to play their best basketball during the regular season, and Kyrie Irving always brings the best out of Steph Curry. Kevin Durant is quietly having another spectacular season, and his performance in Philadelphia was the main reason for Golden State’s awesome win over the Sixers. But injuries are piling up, and Steve Kerr will have to find a way to gameplan for this one without Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Alfonzo McKinnie, all expected to miss this one due to injury.

Despite the depth issues, there's still enough talent for the Warriors to win this one, and you can be certain the Oracle fans will be ready to roar as they always do in these big games. The Celtics always give the champions all they can handle, and this is no doubt going to be a great basketball game.

