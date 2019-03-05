Roundup: How to Bet on March Madness; Women's Sports vs Transgender Athletes; & RIP 90210 Star Luke Perry

Victoria Justice, actress … last week an Alaska Airlines flight was diverted due to a foul oder; four people were hospitalized … “Blue Bottle buys into cashless trend” … two sisters lost in the California woods for 44 hours are found alive … “Transgender athletes endanger women’s sports” … Morrissey is headed to Broadway … I can’t get over the death of Luke Perry at 52 …

Your first March Madness college basketball primer is here. Teams to watch, coaches to avoid, stats that matter most. Also, how to bet the NFL and Kyler Murray. Finally, a dollop of NBA, and why the 76ers might have the most value to win the East. [Coming Up Winners]

A lacrosse star from the University of Albany has been ruled ineligible due to an instagram post. C’mon, NCAA. [ Times Union

I love this alternative college basketball league David West is creating. I hope it is successful. [WSJ]

The Lakers can blame LeBron and Luke Walton for missing the playoffs. Also: Why Kyler Murray will be the #1 pick, Bryce Harper made a bad decision, & my story about Antonio Brown. [Fox Sports Radio]

Very weak argument that the Pelicans shouldn’t be forced to play Anthony Davis, and shut him down. Why should a perfectly healthy player have to sit when he can play? He wants to play. Should have traded him to the Lakers so he could play. None of the other examples here are in AD’s situation. [NBC Sports]

Remember how the Kings “lost” the DeMarcus Cousins trade? Two years ago last month, they got Buddy Hield in return. Now, they’re on the cusp of being in the playoffs. [CBS Sports]

Lengthy read on Tyree Jackson, the 6-foot-7 QB from Buffalo. He was just 5-foot-9 as a high school freshman. [MMQB]

The Suns from office, in a word … yikes. This sounds like a train wreck that nobody star player is going to want to be a part of. [ESPN]

Bryce Love was a 1st round prospect this time last year, but he decided to return to Stanford. Now, he looks like a Day 3 pick. [USAT]

Here’s an NFL Mock Draft that has the Raiders trading up to the 1st spot and taking Kyler Murray. [LA Times]

“World Bridge Ace Suspended After Tests Find Banned Substances.” [Bloomberg]

Incredible that the driver of the car that was hit survived all these rollovers.

This is the best soccer goal I’ve seen in 2019. What a bicycle!