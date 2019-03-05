Real Madrid Bounced From Champions League By Ajax After Embarrassing Home Loss

Real Madrid had won the Champions League in three consecutive seasons. There will not be a fourth crown added to that streak.

On Tuesday, Los Blancos were embarrassingly knocked out of the competition thanks to 4-1 home loss to Ajax. The final was 5-3 on aggregate.

Even without Cristiano Ronaldo, Real possesses a roster loaded with stars. Ajax was a substantial underdog and over the two legs of the match, the squad from Amsterdam ran circles around Madrid’s squad.

Ajax lost 2-1 at home in the opening match but appeared to be the better team. Real used guts and savvy to overcome and take the lead on aggregate. But on Tuesday it all fell apart on the pitch at the Bernabéu.

Hakim Ziyech got the night started just seven minutes in for Ajax with a gorgeous finish:

Just 11 minutes later David Neres finished an assist from Dusan Tadic to give Ajax the 2-0 lead in the match and put them up 3-2 on aggregate:

In the second half, Tadic got in the board himself in the 62nd minute with a clinical finish. That made it a 3-0 match and put Ajax up 4-2 on aggregate, all but sealing the deal:

In the 70th minute, Marco Asensio clawed one back for Real, tightening things up to 3-1 and 4-3 on aggregate.

As if on cue, Ajax answered just two minutes later as Lasse Schöne laced a perfect free kick into the back of Real’s net to seal things:

After such a crushing loss it’s hard to see how this Real team returns intact next season. Some massive changes are sure to be made.

As for Ajax, the Dutch squad will march into the quarterfinals on top of the world. It’s an extremely young and exciting mix of players and you can bet the team won’t fear anyone moving forward. After knocking the three-time defending champs out, the sky is the limit for Ajax.