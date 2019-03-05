Shocking Video of LeBron James Getting a 2-for-1 at End of Quarter

The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess and everything LeBron James is rightly scrutinized. This very website has, in fact, dug deep into some of the more trivial team chemistry-related moments. But someone, anyone, please tell me what the heck this clip is supposed to indicate.

This is James letting the ball roll down the court so he could take advantage of a two-for-one opportunity before halftime Monday night against the Clippers. Though he missed the three-pointer, it was sound basketball.

So why the crying-laughing emojis? Why the implication that this is the behavior of a man who doesn’t care anymore?

LeBron doesn’t give a single fuck anymore pic.twitter.com/l5fjDF8Jvd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 5, 2019

Am I too old? Should I do what so many of you have been suggesting for years: log off forever? Is there something I’m missing here?

Yes, it looked funny, but wasn’t it the most strategic decision to be made? Touching the ball and passing it would have surely brought the game clock down below 24 seconds.

Is it supposed to be uproarious because James won’t pass to his teammates. He’s third in the league in assists/game!

At a loss here, folks.