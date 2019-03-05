Stephen A. Smith Has an Illuminating Story About Jerry West Falling Out With Jerry Buss

Stephen A. Smith joined the Sedano Show on ESPN Radio in Los Angeles on Monday. Most of the conversation centered on the ongoing dynamics of the struggling Lakers, but there was a very interesting anecdote towards the end when Sedano asked him about Jerry West, who was a great player and GM for the Lakers and is currently in the Clippers’ front office:

As Stephen A. tells it, Jerry West and former Lakers owner Jerry Buss had a handshake agreement that West would receive $1 million if he landed Shaq on the Lakers. When this ultimately happened, Dr. Buss allegedly dragged his feet. While he eventually agreed to pay the bounty, the relationship, as Stephen A. tells it, was permanently affected. Consequently, there has been a chip on West’s shoulder about competing with the Lakers ever since.

This is one of many dynamics to think about as the Lakers and Clippers duke it out for some of the NBA’s best star free agents this offseason.