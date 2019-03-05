USA vs. Brazil: Match Preview, How to Watch USWNT Online, SheBelieves Cup Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

The third and final matchday of the 2019 SheBelieves Cup takes place on Tuesday, with the United States Women’s National Team needing some help from England and Japan to win the tournament. Before they worry about the other game, however, the USA needs to make sure they beat Brazil at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Here’s how you can stream the match and what to know:

US Women’s National Team vs. Brazil

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 5

Time: 8 pm ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming: fuboTV (start your 7-day free trial)

Match Preview: The USWNT started the tournament with a pair of 2-2 draws against England and Japan last week, and they now sit in third place in the standings entering the final day of matches. There is still a chance they can win the SheBelieves Cup for the third time in four years, but they need some serious help: on top of beating Brazil by at least three goals, the United States must see a draw between Japan and England, which is possible given those two teams have scored and allowed a ton of goals in the opening couple of games.

The problem for the USA is they’ve allowed four goals in their first two matches, and that defensive record is concerning with the World Cup just three months away. There’s some serious improvement needed at the back, and they’ll take an important step in that direction if they’re able to get a shutout against a strong Brazilian attack. This could also be a historic game for striker Alex Morgan, who could become only the seventh woman in history to score 100 goals for the national team.

Recent games between Brazil and the USA have produced plenty of goals and excitement, and this one shouldn’t be any different. And you can catch all the action from the SheBelieves Cup as well as all the excitement from the men’s UEFA Champions League with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free trial.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.