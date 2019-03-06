Alex Trebek Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer In Inspiring Video

Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and he’s going to fight it head on.

The 78-year-old Jeopardy! host announced his diagnosis in a video and vowed to battle the disease as hard as he can. The recording was classic Trebek, it was heartfelt, smart and even infused a little humor. He says he has to beat the disease because he’s contractually obligated to host Jeopardy! through 2022.

Watch his announcement below:

We’re with you in your fight Mr. Trebek. Here’s hoping you’ll be on the air long past that contract date.