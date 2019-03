DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t having a great night on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics. While the Golden State Warriors were getting blown out at Oracle Arena, he took offense to a flop and attempted fight basically everyone on the court.

Watch:

Boogie Cousins getting heated vs the Celtics pic.twitter.com/BhtIigpJpW — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 6, 2019

Cousins has struggled on and off to fit in with the Warriors so far. His defense has been horrific and his shooting percentages from the field and 3-point range are both down.