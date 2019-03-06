VIDEO: Gayle King Maintains Remarkable Composure Amidst R. Kelly Meltdown

R. Kelly sat down for his first public interview since he was indicted with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, joining Gayle King on CBS This Morning. As the R&B singer steadfastly maintained his innocence, going off the rails, King sat there with remarkable composure, maintaining an astounding balance between not letting him off the hook while keeping a calm demeanor. The second video in this thread is particularly striking:

“Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff! This is not me! I'm fighting for my f***ing life! Y'all killing me with this sh*t!" @RKelly told @GayleKing, standing up. "I gave you 30 years of my f***ing career!"https://t.co/u4AENVJQsc pic.twitter.com/jLF7l8etYh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

This interview should be taught in journalism schools for decades to come. No idea how she did that.