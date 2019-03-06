VIDEO: Gayle King Maintains Remarkable Composure Amidst R. Kelly Meltdown

R. Kelly sat down for his first public interview since he was indicted with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, joining Gayle King on CBS This Morning. As the R&B singer steadfastly maintained his innocence, going off the rails, King sat there with remarkable composure, maintaining an astounding balance between not letting him off the hook while keeping a calm demeanor. The second video in this thread is particularly striking:
This interview should be taught in journalism schools for decades to come. No idea how she did that.
