Georgetown at DePaul: Game Preview, Big East Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, Bubble Odds

The Big East continues on Wednesday night as NCAA Tournament hopeful Georgetown travels to last-place DePaul with a shot of moving above .500 in the conference and off the bubble. The 18-11 Hoyas defeated the 14-13 Blue Demons at home just a week ago and will hope to replicate their offensive form in their penultimate regular season tilt.

Georgetown at DePaul

Date: Wednesday, March 6

Time: 8:30 pm ET

Location: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV ( start your 7-day free-trial

Hoyas: Georgetown is riding a two-game win streak, and a third would spell their most consecutive wins in the Big East this season. The Hoyas have struggled with consistency all season long as coach and campus legend Patrick Ewing has tinkered with lineups endlessly. It finally appeared to have paid off in their huge win over a ranked Villanova squad that propelled them back into the NCAA tournament picture. But a blow-out in the following game – at the hands of Creighton – proved that there was still work to be done.

Now, there’s reason once more for Georgetown fans to be hopeful. They followed a rip-roaring win against DePaul with a grinding double-overtime win against Seton Hall on Saturday night. Following a quick turnaround, Ewing will be happy to have given so many lineups a try as the regular starters may need to rest their legs a bit before a massive season-finale against Marquette.

Blue Demons: DePaul, meanwhile, are trying to shed their perennial last-place label. Having beat Seton Hall and St. John’s twice each this season – the latter by nine points on Sunday – the Blue Demons have proven they can go toe-to-toe with any team in the Big East.

The last time out, senior center Jessie Govan unleashed 26 points against DePaul, while freshmen Mac McClung and James Akinjo added 15 and 13 points, respectively. The Blue Demons’ seniors, Max Strus and Eli Cain, will lead the way in their last home game. The Hoyas torched DePaul for 49 points in the first half of that game, something coach Dave Leitao will surely address with his squad before this one.

While Georgetown has a shot to make the NCAA Tournament, DePaul is likely on the outside looking in, barring a Big East Tournament automatic bid. They won’t make it easy for Georgetown, who finish the season at No. 16 Marquette and will likely need to win out to ensure a spot in the Big Dance. You can tune into this game – plus every Big East Tournament and NCAA Tournament game – live with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free trial to start watching.

