Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are both likely to hit free agency this summer. Tons of rumors have connected both of them to the New York Knicks. On Tuesday night, the two of them had a conversation after a game.

Everyone start speculating!

Yes, after Irving’s Boston Celtics whipped Durant’s Golden State Warriors 128-95, the two of them had a meeting of the minds on the court.

Check this out:

Nobody make a big deal out of this, ok? pic.twitter.com/hNIPUk9GTG — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 6, 2019

What do you think they were talking about?