Roundup: Kansas Epic Big 12 Streak Ends; Hatchet Job on Victoria's Secret Show; & Mystery $1.5 Billion Lottery Winner

Elizabeth Turner, a model … “Pedestrian Deaths Reach New High — Drivers Entirely to Blame” …. four American tourists were killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya … the winner of $1.5 billion in the South Carolina lottery remains a mystery, which is very cool … “White Woman Calls Police to Dog Park After Black Man’s Dog Humps Hers” … Michael Bloomberg won’t be running for President, but he’s not done in politics … “Intoxicated woman in bikini arrested after fleeing scene of crash” … the Victoria’s Secret show on TV drew 5 million last year, but this author called the audience “waning” … man caught on video stealing $900 worth of crawfish … the robots are coming, Las Vegas bartenders edition …

Your first March Madness college basketball primer is here. Teams to watch, coaches to avoid, stats that matter most. Also, how to bet the NFL and Kyler Murray. Finally, a dollop of NBA, and why the 76ers might have the most value to win the East. [Coming Up Winners]

Mark Cuban is considering running for President in 2020. [NYDN]

Cameron Maybin got arrested for DUI. [NBC Sports]

Neat piece on getting inside the mind of young football route runners. [The Draft Network]

The streak is over. For the first time in 15 years, Kansas will not win the Big 12. The Jayhawks got smoked in Oklahoma, and injuries have caught up with Kansas. [KC Star]

The Fortnite “World Cup” will crown a $30 million winner. The tournament kicks off in April. [Fortune]

The Lakers can blame LeBron and Luke Walton for missing the playoffs. Also: Why Kyler Murray will be the #1 pick, Bryce Harper made a bad decision, & my story about Antonio Brown. [Fox Sports Radio]

The media loves Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez … well, maybe not everyone. [NY Post]

Could the TV networks start mixing and matching NFC and AFC on Sundays? [Variety]

I can’t believe someone wrote about mayonnaise in a disparaging manner. If you have a strong opinion on mayo – or any condiment – you scare me. [The Takeout]

Showed my kids some early Mike Tyson last night. This is great stuff.

How about that win in Toronto by the Rockets? The East is such a mess.