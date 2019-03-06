Court-Storming Minnesota Fan Runs Up on Matt Haarms, Disaster Averted

Minnesota came up huge on Senior Night, defeating Purdue to solidify a firmer foothold in the field of 68. A jubilant crowd stormed the elevated court, leading to another incident between hyped-up fans and opposing players.

One Gophers supporter made a beeline for Boilermakers center Matt Haarms with middle finger a-blazin’. It appears he initiated contact while filming with a phone. Classic jerk stuff.

An immense amount of credit should go to Haarms, who managed to keep his cool during the confrontation. This is even more impressive considering his team had just fumbled away the chance to win an outright Big Ten title.

So, yeah, the court-storming conversation continues anew. With each incident it becomes clearer that we can’t have nice things. Eventually it will be banned, which probably isn’t the worse idea.

And everyone suggesting Haarms should get a free shot on this guy are definitely helping. Very good contribution.