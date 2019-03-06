Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Trade To The Browns Would Be Fun, Crazy

Odell Beckham Jr. may not be with the New York Giants next season. Rumors of a departure have been swirling for a few weeks, and they flat-out exploded on Wednesday.

All day various tweets and rumors surrounding the Cleveland Browns. Most claimed the franchise seemed to be on the verge of a big move. Tweets like this one:

Hearing crazy @Browns rumors 👀👀…. — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 6, 2019

Those were popping up all day.

It turns out, the rumor is that the Browns were on the verge of trading for Beckham. Compensation varied depending on who you talk to, but the rumored deal would be something in the neighborhood of a current starting player and multiple high draft picks. There are different versions of the deal floating around.

The Browns landing Beckham and putting him across from LSU teammate Jarvis Landry would be pretty crazy. The pair are both Pro Bowl-caliber wideouts who would give young quarterback Baker Mayfield two really good targets.

With running back Nick Chubb, a solid offensive line and a young, talented defense led by Myles Garrett, the Browns would be a ridiculously fun team to watch.

Things might also get crazy in Cleveland.

We know Mayfield and Beckham both have strong personalities, as does Landry. If those three ever butted heads or weren’t on the same page, things could get crazy.

Given that new head coach Freddie Kitchens has never held that position at any level, it might be a tall task asking him to corral so many alpha dogs in one locker room.

Obviously we’re still in the “vague rumor” stage of this deal, but the Browns haven’t been shy when it comes to making moves. General manager John Dorsey went against conventional wisdom and drafted Mayfield last year after swinging a big trade for Landry. Both of those moves worked out, so he’s clearly confident in his ability to assess things.

Beckham in Cleveland would be legit nuts. But we’d all be watching.