Singer Demi Lovato Knocked Out Jay Glazer's Tooth

Singer Demi Lovato Knocked Out Jay Glazer’s Tooth

Athletes and Celebrities

Singer Demi Lovato Knocked Out Jay Glazer’s Tooth

28 minutes ago

By: |

Note to everyone…don’t mess with singer Demi Lovato!

Lovato was doing some MMA fighting earlier today with her trainer, Jay Glazer, when she accidentally knocked out his front tooth with a punch. What is even crazier is that it happened while Glazer was wearing his mouthguard!

Glazer, who trains NFL athletes and celebrities in MMA at his gym chain Unbreakable Performance, was a great sport about it:

“Ring the bell, ring the bell! Demi knocked my tooth out!”

Demi was “Sorry…not sorry.” Get it?

 

