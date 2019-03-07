Antonio Brown to the Bills + Josh Allen in His 2nd Year is a Powder Keg in Buffalo

Antonio Brown, the biggest diva WR in the NFL, is closing in on being traded to the Buffalo Bills, according to a report.

Last year, Buffalo’s best offense was Josh Allen scrambling – he led the Bills in rushing, but there’s no doubt Brown would be a massive upgrade. They were led last year by Zay Jones (team-high 56 receptions), whose career is off to a nice start.

Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a deal to send star WR Antonio Brown to the Buffalo #Bills. There it is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

Brown would be the biggest name the Bills have had at receiver since Andre Reed. Yes, Brown is a much more accomplished receiver than Eric Moulds or Lee Evans, who are seriously Top 5 WRs in franchise history.

The problem, of course, is Brown’s behavior. If he couldn’t contain himself when future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger didn’t find him or missed him, what will he do when woefully inaccurate Josh Allen is throwing to him?

Allen completed just 52 percent of his passes last year, but it gets worse. He was the 35th most accurate passer in the NFL last year according to advanced stats. But hey, maybe Brown will be a decoy to take a safety out of the box and open the running lanes for Allen.