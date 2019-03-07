Antonio Brown Rumors: Gruden, Raiders Are Very Interested

Antonio Brown wants the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade him and the franchise seems to agree the relationship is irreparable.

Obviously, Brown is an All-Pro, so the market for him should be great. But, he’s also 30 and has three years and $36.425 million in base salary left on his deal through 2021. On top of that, Brown has had some attitude issues over the years. So yeah, there are some issues for teams looking to acquire him.

Still, Brown is a five-time All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler and he’s led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice. He’ll turn 31 in July.

Here’s a look at the latest rumors surrounding Brown’s potential movement this offseason.

Steelers have set a deadline

The Steelers have set a deadline for teams to submit offers for Brown. The final day is reportedly this Friday and Pittsburgh may be attempting to boost offers by setting that line. So far no one is offering a first-round pick, and the Steelers will get the best overall deal and a first-rounder isn’t a necessity. But they do want a first-rounder if possible.

Washington is out

ESPN’s Dianna Russini is reporting Washington is out on Brown. The team does not plan to submit a competitive offer by Pittsburgh’s Friday deadline.

Tennessee is out

The Tennessee Titans are also out of the running for Brown according to Dianna Russini.

Gruden would love Brown

Jon Gruden would reportedly love to trade for Brown but the Oakland Raiders wouldn’t be thrilling to give him a contract extension.

The Raiders have a ton of picks at their disposal. Brown is signed through 2021 but he has said he wants a new contract. That said, Gruden is the exact kind of guy to pull the trigger on a splashy deal for a guy like Brown.

Jets have made contact

The New York Jets have made contact with the Steelers about Brown as well. It’s clear the Jets need to find a weapon for young quarterback Sam Darnold, but will the price be right for Gang Green?

