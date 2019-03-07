Video: Cowboys' David Irving Quits Football While Appearing to Smoke a Blunt

Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end David Irving posted a video tonight on Instagram saying he is quitting football while smoking a blunt as he says:

“So, Basically guys, I quit. I’m outta there. I’m not doing this [bleep] no more.” “Everyone questions my commitment to football, but let’s get it straight. I love football. But I don’t love the NFL. The NFL is not football.”

Video contains NSFW language

Irving was suspended indefinitely on March 1 after violating the league’s Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. Irving then lashed out about NFL players not being able to smoke marijuana:

“Cuz it’s bulls–t how I have Xanax bars n hydros right next to me to take, given to me by the nfl of course. However, we can’t smoke the same weed the staff itself smokes.”

Irving continues on to give more reasons and advocates for marijuana use for NFL players by pointing to other leagues and careers.