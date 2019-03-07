Mark Jackson Ripped Rajon Rondo During Lakers Loss

Mark Jackson was not having it Wednesday night. The veteran broadcaster went off on Rajon Rondo and the Los Angeles Lakers’ leadership during the team’s 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Instead of sitting with his teammates during the final minute of the defeat, Rondo opted to sit in the front row a half-dozen seats from the Lakers’ bench. Jackson went off.

Check this out:

Rajon Rondo is sitting in the front row a half dozen chairs down from the bench and Mark Jackson goes off pic.twitter.com/zl6qEJj7L6 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 7, 2019

Jackson claimed the Lakers don’t have a “winning culture” if things like that are happening. I mean, he’s not wrong. And as a veteran who was seen as a team leader earlier in the year, Rondo absolutely shouldn’t be doing something like that. It’s on him and the other veteran members of the Lakers to pick the team up.

One has to wonder if Jackson will be angling for the Lakers head coaching job if it becomes available this summer.