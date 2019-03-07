Tonight’s Champ Week College Basketball Schedule on ESPN+, How to Sign up and Watch

Champ Week College Basketball started this week and ESPN+ will be carrying games from the A10, America East, ASUN, Big South, Conference USA, Horizon, MAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, SoCon, Southland, Summit, Sun Belt and WAC conference championships.

Tonight we have the Semifinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference and the First Round Game of the MVC Conference Tourney as well as many others. You can stream all the games on ESPN+.

Thursday, March 7th – All Games available on ESPN+

7:00 PM South Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina (M Basketball) 7:00 PM Troy vs. Appalachian State (M Basketball) 7:00 PM North Florida vs. Liberty (Semifinal #1) (Atlantic Sun Men’s Basketball Championship) 7:05 PM MVC Men’s Basketball Tournament (First Round, Game 1) (MVC Men’s Basketball Tournament) 7:30 PM Morehead State vs. Austin Peay (Quarterfinal #1) 7:30 PM Louisiana vs. Little Rock (M Basketball) 8:00 PM NJIT vs. Lipscomb (Semifinal #2) (Atlantic Sun Men’s Basketball Championship) 8:00 PM Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas State (M Basketball) 9:30 PM UT Martin vs. Jacksonville State (Quarterfinal #2) 9:35 PM Evansville vs. Illinois State (First Round, Game 2)

Can I watch Champ Week on ESPN+ for free?

If you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+, you can! ESPN offers a seven-day free trial when you sign up for a subscription, so you can subscribe now and immediately cancel after the event if you want. Get your free trial here.

How much does ESPN+ cost?

A monthly subscription costs $4.99 per month. If you’re a die-hard basketball fan who wants to catch every college basketball game live, you can save a few bucks by signing up for a 12-month subscription for $49.99. The ESPN+ lineup on the service is pretty loaded.

How do I watch ESPN+?

If you’re streaming via computer, you can access ESPN+ streams via WatchESPN.

From a mobile device, ESPN+ content will be included in the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

You can also watch ESPN on a number of home devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku devices and Samsung Smart TVs.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.