Jason Day Enjoying Time at Disney World a Day After Withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jason Day withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday during the first round after six holes. As I wrote yesterday, this is not something unusual for Day.
However, after his round, Day spoke with Golf Channel’s Will Gray and said he, “couldn’t really walk” after playing a practice round at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday.
Yet, a day later, he’s trekking around Disney?
Now, obviously this doesn’t mean that he was enjoying any rides like Space Mountain, but it’s probably not what the doctor ordered for someone who has a tear in his L4-L5 discs.
Fusion? Anyone?
