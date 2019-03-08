Jason Day Enjoying Time at Disney World a Day After Withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jason Day withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday during the first round after six holes. As I wrote yesterday, this is not something unusual for Day.

However, after his round, Day spoke with Golf Channel’s Will Gray and said he, “couldn’t really walk” after playing a practice round at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday.

Spoke to Jason Day after his WD. Said he practiced last week at Sawgrass but woke up Sunday and "couldn't really walk" because of back pain. MRI revealed annular tear in L4-L5 discs. Status for Players Champ TBD. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) March 7, 2019

Yet, a day later, he’s trekking around Disney?

Now, obviously this doesn’t mean that he was enjoying any rides like Space Mountain, but it’s probably not what the doctor ordered for someone who has a tear in his L4-L5 discs.

Fusion? Anyone?