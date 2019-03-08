Kevin Zeitler Got Traded to the Giants, after the Browns Wished Him a Happy Birthday

The big Cleveland-Giants trade finally happened. You remember all the buzz this week about rumors out of Cleveland? Well, as it turns out, Odell Beckham is not involved, but Olivier Vernon and his contract are. Vernon is going to the Browns, while guard Kevin Zeitler is heading to New York.

Apparently, the Browns needed to wait until they could wish Zeitler a happy birthday.

Zeitler turns 29 today, and now he gets to go block for Eli Manning. As you get older, you realize the world does not come to a halt on your birthday and shit happens. In this case, being told to pack your stuff and get out of Cleveland.