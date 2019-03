The Lakers’ playoff hopes are either dead or very close to it. But LeBron James now has an option. Instead of watching the games in one of his homes on television – maybe he streams? – he can join the TNT crew. Star of the show Charles Barkley invited LeBron to be a guest analyst to solve his problem of having nothing to do come playoff time:

Charles Barkley invites LeBron to Inside The NBA during the playoffs because he;s going to "have nothing better to do" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kGvhG2rV3F — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 8, 2019

As Chuck said, LeBron, they will even pay for your hotel.