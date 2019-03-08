LSU Suspends Head Coach Will Wade Indefinitely Amid FBI Wiretap Investigation

LSU head coach Will Wade has been suspended indefinitely by the school amidst allegations that he made offers of some kind that were detailed in a Yahoo report to Javonte Smart.

LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva released the following statement regarding the suspension:

Wade currently has the Tigers ranked 10th in the country and with only Vanderbilt, who is last in the SEC, on pace to claim at least a share of the regular season title with Tennessee.

As an LSU fan, this is depressing stuff. The basketball program had been a joke for years and won only two conference games in 2017. Things were going well and there was plenty of excitement surrounding the program with Wade in charge.

Obviously, that will all change now as the school prepares for whatever comes next for both Wade and from the NCAA.

I thought Alleva should stick it out with Wade through to the end of the season and then accept whatever punishment is handed down from the NCAA if anything comes of Wade’s participation in this federal investigation, but instead, he suspends Wade and basically admits guilt when there is yet to be any real proof. Who does that? What is the point?

If the LSU administration has any belief that Wade actually did anything wrong, including lying to them, they have the ability to fire him right now with cause and not worry about paying him out.

Sean Miller and Bill Self are still coaching. Right?

The LSU administration continues to be a joke and even though Wade should obviously be the center of attention right now, Joe Alleva should be right there with him.