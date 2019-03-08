Roundup: Paul Manafort Gets 47 Months; What Really Happens at the NFL Combine; Sad Tom Seaver News

Paul Manafort gets 47 months, has another sentence coming … RIP officially to the BoogerMobile … Definitely no reason to be concerned about the robot murder tank … National Cereal Day is never the same when it falls on a Thursday … Thorough takedown of Fox News …Mike Florio vs. Charley Casserly … Robert Kraft has a court date … Taylor Swift attracts a certain type of crazy … Buy me this Phillies van … Supreme Court ponders whether rappers’ lyrics are real threats … Jacque Jones found liable in revenge poor case … Will Wade, potentially sweating this … Investigating the Trump kids … Imagine losing a $273 million lottery ticket … James Harden impersonator is good work if you can get it … Don’t let your parents walk the dog … BIG LIGHT SWITCH making sure you don’t get electrocuted while on the toilet … PSA: This is not Bartolo Colon … Miley Cyrus

The NFL Combine is home to some of this world’s weirdest people and the things they do is super odd. Terrific story by Wright Thompson. [ESPN]

Former New York Mets great Tom Seaver has dementia. [New York Post]

What is MLB doing with this new umpire policy? [Sports Handle]

Anyone watching Cobra Kai?

Very much appreciate Darren Rovell’s keen eye. Nothing gets by this guy. Zion Williamson went on Instagram sporting Adidas.