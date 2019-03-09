Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Get Engaged

Alex Rodriguez revealed tonight on Instagram that he had proposed to Jennifer Lopez. Oh, and she said yes:
Congratulations to this power couple who have been enjoying their time together for a while now as you can see below and on the next few pages:
View this post on Instagram
What a celebration! When you think about the origin of Motown, it begins with the vision Berry Gordy had 60 years ago, which was to create and celebrate music that spoke to everyone, regardless of race, gender, politics or preference. Berry broke through boundaries and broke down barriers, all through the magic of music. . I was so proud of @jlo's performance tonight at the #Grammys, which in some ways brought her career full-circle. Many years ago, Benny Medina was an assistant to Mr. Gordy. The master of Motown also acted as a mentor to Benny, who went on to his own amazing success producing shows and has been like a brother and partner to Jennifer for more than 20 years. One of Jennifer's first musical inspirations was when her mother, Lupe, introduced her to the songs of the legendary Smokey Robinson, so having him in attendance was also special for her and a treat for all of us. . We were so fortunate to have dinner with the likes of Berry, Smokey, and others like LA Reid, Grammys Producer Ken Ehrlich and so many who have helped use the power of music to unify the world. . Fittingly, it was Berry Gordy who had the line of the night. He said, “When I started Motown 60 years ago, it was meant to be colorless and for all people.” . Berry, no one has done it better.
Comments