Alliance of American Football Week 5 Matchups, Live Streams, TV Schedule, How to Watch AAF Games Online

The inaugural Alliance of American Football season reaches its halfway point on Saturday as the Salt Lake Stallions take on the San Diego Fleet. There’s one clear favorite after the first four weeks of the season, with plenty of teams clustered in the middle of the pack.

The opening season of AAF games will be regionally broadcast by CBS and Turner networks, NFL Network, and can streamed via fuboTV.

Alliance of American Football Week 4

Saturday, March 9

Salt Lake Stallions @ San Diego Fleet

When: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Sunday, March 10

Memphis Express @ Atlanta Legends

When: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

San Antonio Commanders @ Arizona Hotshots

When: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The 1-3 Stallions travel to San Diego to take on the 2-2 Fleet in what will likely be a battle of attrition – not due to great defense, but bad offense. San Diego is reverting back to their original starting QB – who was benched during the first game – after new starter Philip Nelson was injured in Week 4. On Sunday, it’s a battle of 1-3 squads as the Express travel to Atlanta to take on Aaron Murray and the Legends. The weekend will be capped by a clash of the 2-2 teams when the Commanders visit the Hotshots in Arizona in what should be a high-scoring affair.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.